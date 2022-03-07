All is fair in love and money. Or is it? NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle offers tips for talking to your spouse about money. Plus, how to spot the early signs of financial infidelity and approach your parents about retirement.March 7, 2022
Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from Scratch
24:58
Now Playing
On the Money: Relationships and Money
23:16
UP NEXT
Leighton Meester on the twists and turns in her thriller ‘The Weekend Away’
03:52
Shop TODAY: Women's History Month
00:50
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on the joy of playing their characters
06:53
Al, Sheinelle and Dylan give behind-the-scenes look at TODAY, Studio 1A and more