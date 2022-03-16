IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Stephanie Beatriz reveals she recorded ‘Encanto’ song while in labor

00:58

Actress Stephanie Beatriz who plays Mirabel in Disney’s “Encanto” revealed she recorded “Waiting on a Miracle” while in labor. She said she didn’t tell the production team at the time because she didn’t want to “freak them out.” Her daughter Rosaline was born the next day.March 16, 2022

