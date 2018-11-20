Steph Curry's mom shares what it's like raising an NBA superstar
Steph Curry's mother, Sonya, sat down with Sheinelle Jones and let her in on the secrets to raising three successful children in this episode of Through Mom's Eyes.
Michael Buble on how fans ‘lifted’ his family through hard times04:23
Jennifer Garner gets hilarious ‘fun-killing mom’ note from daughter00:50
Stephen Curry's mom, Sonya, reveals what it's like to raise an NBA superstar (yes, he had chores!)06:45
The McCaughey septuplets turn 2100:01
How the Grinch made Christmas for these deserving adoptive parents04:53
Watch: Dad carries stubborn 2-year-old into house by the jacket00:43