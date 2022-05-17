IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Getting ready to fire up the grill? Become a pro with Matt Abdoo's recipes for burgers, steak

  • Al decorates Craig’s dressing room for his return to Studio 1A

    00:57

  • Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey share their trick for approaching stars

    04:45

  • Selma Blair opens up about difficult relationship with her mother

    05:15
  • Now Playing

    Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’: See first trailer for lotto loophole movie

    00:59

  • Pete Davidson and Edie Falco team up for new comedy series

    00:34

  • Harry Styles opens up about rediscovering himself

    01:26

  • Next chapter of ‘Bridgerton’ to focus on Penelope and Colin

    01:23

  • Watch this young Orioles fan throw a baseball back onto the field

    00:44

  • Beloved actor Maggie Peterson dies at 81

    00:24

  • Social media firestorm surrounds Johnny Depp defamation trial

    02:23

  • Congress to hold public hearings on UFOs for first time in 50 years

    01:52

  • Bethenny Frankel names her 'Mt. Rushmore' of ‘Housewives’

    09:01

  • Selena Gomez jokes she hosted ‘SNL’ to ‘find romance’

    02:58

  • Hugh Bonneville, Allan Leech talk strong 'Downton Abbey' bonds

    04:19

  • Machine Gun Kelly wears $30,000 nails to Billboard Music Awards

    04:11

  • Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael talk ‘Downton Abbey’ sequel

    05:04

  • Nick Jonas, Shakira on how their competition show is ‘less judgy’

    03:50

  • 'This is Us' stars share what it was like shooting the last scenes

    03:57

  • Shakira, Nick Jonas talk parenthood, 'Dancing with Myself' series

    03:47

TODAY

Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA

00:40

Over the weekend, basketball superstar Stephen Curry earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Davidson College. Curry left college for the NBA 13 years earlier, but promised to return to finish his education.May 17, 2022

‘We got it done!’: Stephen Curry celebrates becoming a college grad

  • Al decorates Craig’s dressing room for his return to Studio 1A

    00:57

  • Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey share their trick for approaching stars

    04:45

  • Selma Blair opens up about difficult relationship with her mother

    05:15
  • Now Playing

    Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’: See first trailer for lotto loophole movie

    00:59

  • Pete Davidson and Edie Falco team up for new comedy series

    00:34

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All