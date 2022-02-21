IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 Amazon Presidents Day sales to shop, from kitchen essentials to tech

  • Now Playing

    Dress up your sandwiches and salads with these healthy twists

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    Become a better cook by avoiding these simple mistakes

    05:02

  • Last-minute Presidents Day sales to step up your kitchen game

    04:32

  • Harry Smith goes inside New York City’s historic Chinatown

    04:58

  • ‘Monk,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a Michelin Star: Tony Shalhoub sits down with Willie Geist

    07:48

  • Sneak in your veggies with this basil broccoli pasta

    04:24

  • Have a glass of wine with Hoda and Jenna for National Drink Wine Day!

    01:11

  • Chinese bakery treats at home: Hot dog flower buns

    04:14

  • Ring in the closing ceremony with Chinese matcha jasmine Swiss rolls

    03:11

  • Learn how to make a popular Chinese noodle dish

    05:19

  • Take a trip into Europe’s vibrant and oldest Chinatown in Paris

    04:31

  • A look at China’s most popular foods: Peking duck, meatballs and dumplings

    04:54

  • Make Kung Pao chicken at home with this delicious recipe

    04:17

  • Jimmy O. Yang shares recipe for Asian-inspired breakfast of champions

    06:11

  • Get a taste of Beijing with these chop suey and fried rice recipes

    03:05

  • Joy Bauer’s energy-boosting snacks: Overnight ‘GOATmeal,’ coffee bars

    05:15

  • EatOkra founders share inspiration behind their app highlighting Black-owned restaurants

    06:24

  • Entertain your guests with these fun Super Bowl party ideas

    04:38

  • Which Super Bowl team’s signature dish will win in a taste test?

    04:43

  • Make this hot chicken sandwich for your Super Bowl party

    05:04

TODAY

Dress up your sandwiches and salads with these healthy twists

04:19

TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer joins Hoda and Jenna to help make lunch the most fun meal of the day. She shows how simple twists can make any go-to classic even more enjoyable. Her suggestions include making your own healthy homemade ranch, grating a hard boiled egg over a simple salad and replacing balsamic vinegar with balsamic glaze.Feb. 21, 2022

Joy Bauer takes lunch from drab to fab with easy, healthy upgrades

  • Now Playing

    Dress up your sandwiches and salads with these healthy twists

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    Become a better cook by avoiding these simple mistakes

    05:02

  • Last-minute Presidents Day sales to step up your kitchen game

    04:32

  • Harry Smith goes inside New York City’s historic Chinatown

    04:58

  • ‘Monk,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a Michelin Star: Tony Shalhoub sits down with Willie Geist

    07:48

  • Sneak in your veggies with this basil broccoli pasta

    04:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All