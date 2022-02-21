Dress up your sandwiches and salads with these healthy twists

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer joins Hoda and Jenna to help make lunch the most fun meal of the day. She shows how simple twists can make any go-to classic even more enjoyable. Her suggestions include making your own healthy homemade ranch, grating a hard boiled egg over a simple salad and replacing balsamic vinegar with balsamic glaze.
Feb. 21, 2022
