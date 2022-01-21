Step outside your comfort zone to live your most authentic life
Maria Shriver joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about how to trust your gut, especially later in life. Shriver talks about her own failures, including her divorce and when she was fired from CBS, emphasizing the importance of "speaking your truth and taking the mystery out of your pitfalls." Shriver also talks about her new summit “Radically Reframing Aging.”Jan. 21, 2022
Life coach gives advice on how to tune into your intuition
