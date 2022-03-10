IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trendy products to make your life easier, from a cleaning ball to 2-in-1 broom 04:28
Now Playing
Step into spring with these refreshing new products 05:34
UP NEXT
Bold colors, pleated maxi skirts, and more new trends for Spring 02:54 Products from women-owned businesses making a difference 04:52 Sweater vests, pearls, bucket hats and other current trends to try 04:22 From pet beds to turtleneck sweaters: Check out these bestsellers 03:36 Molly Sims talks podcast ‘Lipstick on the Rim,’ beauty secrets, motherhood 06:32 How to strengthen your beauty routine with products for skin, hair and nails 04:00 Best beauty buys from black-owned businesses 03:56 What is a sluffer? Inside the new footwear trend 04:46 Deals on innovative beauty product to boost your morning routine 04:36 Here’s what your household habits say about you 02:17 Harry Smith goes inside New York City’s historic Chinatown 04:58 Best drugstore beauty buys under $25: Brow gel, lash extension kit, acne spot covers 05:09 Fitness products to keep you motivated: Sweatsuits, sneakers, tech, more 04:04 Products to glow from head to toes: Dermaplaning tool, body scrub, and more 04:04 Toys to end your child’s boredom during winter months 04:02 Stay warm in these winter sport fashions: Puffer coats, knit sweaters and more 04:52 How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves 04:42 How to wear white in winter with 3 stylish and affordable outfits 03:27 Step into spring with these refreshing new products 05:34
With spring right around the corner, Jill Martin joins TODAY with amazing bargains to refresh your bathrooms and bedrooms, including a Tao Clean Umma Diamond Sonic Toothbrush, a Spotlight Oral Care Water Flosser and must-have towels and bedding sets.
March 10, 2022 Read More Trendy products to make your life easier, from a cleaning ball to 2-in-1 broom 04:28
Now Playing
Step into spring with these refreshing new products 05:34
UP NEXT
Bold colors, pleated maxi skirts, and more new trends for Spring 02:54 Products from women-owned businesses making a difference 04:52 Sweater vests, pearls, bucket hats and other current trends to try 04:22 From pet beds to turtleneck sweaters: Check out these bestsellers 03:36