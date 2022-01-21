Steer your way out of trouble with these winter driving tips
With more winter weather moving in, it’s important to remember how to drive safely in the snow or in icy conditions. NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen heads back to driving school for a lesson. She talks about how to winterize your car for colder weather, what to pack in case of emergencies, and what to do when driving in unfavorable conditions.Jan. 21, 2022
