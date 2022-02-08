IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

16 winter must-haves to look cute in the cold

    Stay warm while looking cute with these winter outfits

TODAY

Stay warm while looking cute with these winter outfits

04:19

With temperatures still chilly around the country, Shop All Day contributor Jenn Falik joins Hoda and Jenna with some innovative ways to stay warm while looking fashionable. She shows off the Orolay warm down jacket, Sprigs bandless ear warmers, a heated vest, fleece-lined skinny jeans and more.Feb. 8, 2022

