Stay warm while looking cute with these winter outfits
04:19
With temperatures still chilly around the country, Shop All Day contributor Jenn Falik joins Hoda and Jenna with some innovative ways to stay warm while looking fashionable. She shows off the Orolay warm down jacket, Sprigs bandless ear warmers, a heated vest, fleece-lined skinny jeans and more.Feb. 8, 2022
