IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: We look back at 70 unforgettable years of TODAY! 

  • Now Playing

    Stay warm this winter with a heated shirt, wireless headphone hat, and more

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    When to throw out common household items (like a toothbrush!)

    04:02

  • How to declutter your digital life

    05:32

  • Home renovation on a budget: custom TV wall, kitchen cabinets, more

    05:08

  • Refresh your kitchen with these cleaning tips

    05:46

  • Community steps in after couple suffers tough loss weeks before wedding

    07:09

  • Space heater safety: Tips to protect your family if a fire breaks out

    04:21

  • 'Gangsta Gardener' Ron Finley shares tips to keep your plants thriving

    04:29

  • ‘The Home Edit’ stars share home projects you can accomplish in under 30 minutes

    05:15

  • How Princess Diana’s home inspired the setting for ‘Bridgerton’

    04:02

  • Tips for taking care of holiday returns

    04:36

  • How 1 secret Santa gave a deserving man an apartment makeover

    05:14

  • Hoda and Jenna send another holiday surprise to a fan

    02:20

  • Meet another Rudolph spreading Christmas cheer

    04:59

  • Santa has nothing on Hoda and Jenna’s surprise gift to a fan

    04:12

  • Suddenly Santa: TODAY fan wins trip to the Florida Keys!

    02:54

  • How to keep your home secure for the holidays

    03:41

  • Holiday gifts you can still get in time: Toy sets, velour loungewear, more

    05:17

  • TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise

    02:49

  • Hoda & Jenna share their love of throw pillows

    03:51

TODAY

Stay warm this winter with a heated shirt, wireless headphone hat, and more

03:44

Steve Greenberg, host of YouTube’s “Gadget Game Show,” joins Hoda and Jenna to share his roundup of gadgets to help stay warm this winter including a heated shirt, wireless headphone hat, jacket that turns into a purse, heated seat, heated blanket, fire optimizer, and a power source that’s also a hand warmer.Jan. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Stay warm this winter with a heated shirt, wireless headphone hat, and more

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    When to throw out common household items (like a toothbrush!)

    04:02

  • How to declutter your digital life

    05:32

  • Home renovation on a budget: custom TV wall, kitchen cabinets, more

    05:08

  • Refresh your kitchen with these cleaning tips

    05:46

  • Community steps in after couple suffers tough loss weeks before wedding

    07:09

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All