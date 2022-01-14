Stay warm this winter with a heated shirt, wireless headphone hat, and more
Steve Greenberg, host of YouTube’s “Gadget Game Show,” joins Hoda and Jenna to share his roundup of gadgets to help stay warm this winter including a heated shirt, wireless headphone hat, jacket that turns into a purse, heated seat, heated blanket, fire optimizer, and a power source that’s also a hand warmer.Jan. 14, 2022
