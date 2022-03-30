Stay dry with rainy day essentials: Umbrella hat, Ugg boots, more

Good Housekeeping style director Lori Bergamotto joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with essentials to keep you dry during spring showers. The products include the Gustbuster Auto Open Umbrella, an elastic headband umbrella hat, Lesypet Dog Umbrella with Leash, UGG Drizlita Clear Boot and Fleece Lined Sock, Mark & Graham x Steele waterproof tote and more.March 30, 2022