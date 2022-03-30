Stay dry with rainy day essentials: Umbrella hat, Ugg boots, more

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Good Housekeeping style director Lori Bergamotto joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with essentials to keep you dry during spring showers. The products include the Gustbuster Auto Open Umbrella, an elastic headband umbrella hat, Lesypet Dog Umbrella with Leash, UGG Drizlita Clear Boot and Fleece Lined Sock, Mark & Graham x Steele waterproof tote and more.
March 30, 2022
