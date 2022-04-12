IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 7 shoe styles are trending for spring — and we need them all

  • Now Playing

    Redecorating? Avoid these mistakes when designing your rooms

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    How to avoid burnout by managing stress at home, school, work

    05:15

  • Spring cleaning must-haves: The Pink Stuff, bed sheet detangler, more

    04:02

  • How homebuyers can gain an edge in the hot seller’s market

    04:05

  • Nancy Meyers inspires ‘coastal grandmother aesthetic’ on TikTok

    01:50

  • Should the US brace for another housing bubble to burst?

    04:45

  • Spring cleaning: Creative ways to use vinegar, baking soda, more

    04:07

  • Easy entertaining and decorating ideas for Easter

    04:37

  • Best vacuums to get a boost on spring-cleaning: Roomba, Dustbuster, more

    04:25

  • How to get organized around the house in 10 minutes

    03:59

  • Spring-cleaning tips, from washing sheets to drying towels

    03:39

  • She Made It: Home Sweet Home

    25:03

  • Get started with spring-cleaning with these products

    05:46

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’

    25:03

  • Products to make your life easier: Elastic laces, rolling pin, more

    04:55

  • How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips

    04:17

  • Tour Christy Carlson Romano’s beautiful Texas home

    12:42

  • Inspiring nonprofit gets an upgrade with help from George Oliphant

    05:37

  • Sleep pods, pillowcases, more: Products for a great night's sleep

    04:55

  • Watch a sneak peek of Katherine Schwarzenegger on ‘The Home Edit’

    01:06

TODAY

Redecorating? Avoid these mistakes when designing your rooms

04:49

George Oliphant, host of “George to the Rescue,” has tips to help anyone avoid committing major interior design mistakes, including ignoring the ceiling, using multiple sources of light and picking a neutral wall color.April 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Redecorating? Avoid these mistakes when designing your rooms

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    How to avoid burnout by managing stress at home, school, work

    05:15

  • Spring cleaning must-haves: The Pink Stuff, bed sheet detangler, more

    04:02

  • How homebuyers can gain an edge in the hot seller’s market

    04:05

  • Nancy Meyers inspires ‘coastal grandmother aesthetic’ on TikTok

    01:50

  • Should the US brace for another housing bubble to burst?

    04:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All