States sue Meta over claims social media is addictive to kids

02:41

Attorneys General from dozens of states are suing Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over what they say are addictive features aimed at kids and teens. The lawsuit accuses the company of blatantly violating state consumer laws, federal child privacy laws and putting profits over kids’ health. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Oct. 25, 2023

