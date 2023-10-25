States sue Meta over claims social media is addictive to kids

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Attorneys General from dozens of states are suing Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over what they say are addictive features aimed at kids and teens. The lawsuit accuses the company of blatantly violating state consumer laws, federal child privacy laws and putting profits over kids’ health. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Oct. 25, 2023
