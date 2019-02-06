Politics

State of the Union: Trump sends mixed messages to divided Congress

05:04

President Trump on Tuesday used the State of the Union address to calls for unity while taking aim, without name, at special counsel Robert Mueller and vowing to still build a border wall. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Feb. 6, 2019

  • Beto O’Rourke tells Oprah he’ll decide on 2020 run soon

    04:19

  • Elizabeth Warren apologizes for identifying as Native American

    00:25

  • In State of the Union, Trump doubles down on border wall

    02:24

  • State of the Union: Trump sends mixed messages to divided Congress

    05:04

  • Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax denies sex assault allegation

    02:34

  • Trump inaugural committee ordered to hand over documents

    00:30

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All