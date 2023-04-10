Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Al Roker shares everything you’ll need to feel empowered through your fitness journey, from inspiring conversations with Start TODAY members to workouts you can do right at home. Plus, health expert Joy Bauer offers tips on how to add more nutrition to your favorite meals.April 10, 2023
