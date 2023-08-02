IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 expert-picked home hacks you didn't know you needed — under $20

  • Now Playing

    Start TODAY members loses 200 lbs: 'I have a new lease on life'

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    Do anti-gray hair products really work?

    03:48

  • Snake bites rise in hot weather: How to stay safe

    04:49

  • Add these power foods to boost immunity, brain power and more

    04:33

  • Try this new walking and strength training workout combo

    04:18

  • What age should I start getting screened for colon cancer?

    02:53

  • How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’

    05:20

  • One alcoholic drink a day may raise your blood pressure: study

    02:37

  • New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know

    04:16

  • Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits

    02:19

  • Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures

    11:17

  • New postpartum depression drug shows promising results in trial

    02:08

  • Bronny James could have underlying cardiac disease, doctor says

    02:27

  • Try these simple steps to manifesting what you want in life

    05:54

  • Tips to help your furry friend cool this summer

    04:07

  • How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community

    04:11

  • Groundbreaking study shows childhood allergy patterns

    02:10

  • Daughters overcome with emotion hearing late dad’s heartbeat again

    02:23

  • Try this full-body workout to jumpstart your week

    04:16

  • Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?

    04:25

Start TODAY members loses 200 lbs: 'I have a new lease on life'

05:01

Start TODAY member Nick Bricker, a father from New Jersey, shares why he was inspired to go on a health and fitness journey that also changed his mindset. See his incredible transformation!Aug. 2, 2023

‘Walking saved my life’: How 1 man walked his way to a 222-pound weight loss

  • Now Playing

    Start TODAY members loses 200 lbs: 'I have a new lease on life'

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    Do anti-gray hair products really work?

    03:48

  • Snake bites rise in hot weather: How to stay safe

    04:49

  • Add these power foods to boost immunity, brain power and more

    04:33

  • Try this new walking and strength training workout combo

    04:18

  • What age should I start getting screened for colon cancer?

    02:53

  • How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’

    05:20

  • One alcoholic drink a day may raise your blood pressure: study

    02:37

  • New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know

    04:16

  • Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits

    02:19

  • Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures

    11:17

  • New postpartum depression drug shows promising results in trial

    02:08

  • Bronny James could have underlying cardiac disease, doctor says

    02:27

  • Try these simple steps to manifesting what you want in life

    05:54

  • Tips to help your furry friend cool this summer

    04:07

  • How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community

    04:11

  • Groundbreaking study shows childhood allergy patterns

    02:10

  • Daughters overcome with emotion hearing late dad’s heartbeat again

    02:23

  • Try this full-body workout to jumpstart your week

    04:16

  • Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?

    04:25

Trump indicted on four charges in 2020 election investigation

Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’

Here is what the new charges against Trump mean

Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach murders case reveal new evidence

Driver in stolen car injures 10 people while fleeing police in NYC

Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg honor JFK rescue during WWII

Stuffed mushrooms and escarole & beans: Get the recipes!

Start TODAY members loses 200 lbs: 'I have a new lease on life'

Do anti-gray hair products really work?

Dylan Dreyer’s kids send her a sweet birthday message

Stuffed mushrooms and escarole & beans: Get the recipes!

Start TODAY members loses 200 lbs: 'I have a new lease on life'

Do anti-gray hair products really work?

Dylan Dreyer’s kids send her a sweet birthday message

Strip steak and crispy okra: Get the recipes!

Try this new walking and strength training workout combo

Saving secrets for August, from bedding to snow blowers

Fran Drescher on future of SAG strikes: 'I don't have a crystal ball'

Cooking with Cal: Grilled kielbasa with honey mustard

How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’

Watch Oprah Winfrey’s review of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour

The best way to reach Hoda is… FaceTime?

Meet the two best friends behind Daphane Limoncello

TODAY fans play BFF trivia for a prize!

Add these power foods to boost immunity, brain power and more

Christmas In July: Get an early look at this year’s hottest toys

Samantha Brown shares destinations for last-minute trip in August

J. Harrison Ghee talks ‘Some Like It Hot’ on Broadway, Tony win

Meet the Wall Street executive with her own home renovation show

How do I convince my friend’s kids to call me 'aunt'?

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Stuffed mushrooms and escarole & beans: Get the recipes!

Diavola and clam pizzas with homemade dough: Get the recipes!

Meet the two best friends behind Daphane Limoncello

Strip steak and crispy okra: Get the recipes!

Anytime shortcakes with peaches and cream: Get the recipe!

Cooking with Cal: Grilled kielbasa with honey mustard

Mini muffuletta and charcuterie cones: Get the recipes

Get the recipe for these hot crispy chicken sliders

Thai squash salad: Get the recipe!

Try these barbecue pork skewers at your block party