How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?
05:31
Now Playing
Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year
05:44
UP NEXT
Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY
24:43
Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout
04:36
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace
05:08
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing
07:20
Chelsea Clinton on combating rising maternal mortality rates in US
04:00
Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know
03:38
How to boost your energy first thing in the morning
05:06
Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations
07:36
How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump
04:29
FDA approves first drug to slow Alzheimer's: What to know
05:04
Why women tend to have more sleep troubles than men
05:43
Agency probes possible link between Ozempic, thoughts of suicide
00:29
How to stay cool during summer workouts
04:52
Should you put sunscreen on your scalp and other summer tips
03:57
Logan Paul’s PRIME energy drink faces scrutiny
00:36
Susan Love, surgeon and breast cancer advocate, dies at 75
02:22
New health warnings after hottest days on Earth recorded
04:17
Tips for staying safe as summer temps soar
04:33
Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year
05:44
Copied
Start TODAY member Melissa Paluch weighed 275 pounds at her heaviest — but she took her health into her own hands after getting bad results from a blood test. She shares how her life has changed since losing 100 pounds, including non-scale victories like being able to cross her legs again.July 18, 2023
How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?
05:31
Now Playing
Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year
05:44
UP NEXT
Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY
24:43
Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout
04:36
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace
05:08
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing
07:20
Chelsea Clinton on combating rising maternal mortality rates in US
04:00
Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know
03:38
How to boost your energy first thing in the morning
05:06
Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations
07:36
How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump
04:29
FDA approves first drug to slow Alzheimer's: What to know
05:04
Why women tend to have more sleep troubles than men
05:43
Agency probes possible link between Ozempic, thoughts of suicide
00:29
How to stay cool during summer workouts
04:52
Should you put sunscreen on your scalp and other summer tips
03:57
Logan Paul’s PRIME energy drink faces scrutiny
00:36
Susan Love, surgeon and breast cancer advocate, dies at 75
02:22
New health warnings after hottest days on Earth recorded