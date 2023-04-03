IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Justine Bateman on her inspiration to advocate for body positivity

    05:08

  • Tone up for spring with these resistance band workouts

    04:48
  • Now Playing

    Start TODAY member on trading wine for walking

    06:46
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the young athletes gaining confidence through running

    04:43

  • Canada moves to ban Americans from buying Ozempic there

    03:05

  • Gut check: How to keep your digestive system healthy

    04:40

  • Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection

    03:52

  • High-functioning anxiety: What are the signs and symptoms?

    03:38

  • What makes life worth living? Yale professor shares how to find joy

    04:36

  • Walking 10,000 steps daily is a 'fabricated’ goal, doctor says

    02:49

  • Gigi Robinson shares health update on endometriosis journey

    04:22

  • New research could change how endometrial cancer is treated

    02:25

  • Woman loses 40lbs with Start TODAY — see the results

    05:21

  • How to cut down on the cost of prescription drugs

    03:43

  • How to prepare for the 2023 allergy season

    05:03

  • What is a ‘liquid biopsy’ and how does it monitor colorectal cancer?

    04:59

  • More children than ever being diagnosed with autism: CDC

    02:32

  • What a pediatrician, hairdresser and housecleaner want you to know

    06:55

  • How to protect yourself -- and your pets -- during tick season

    03:59

  • Home remedy hacks for headaches, hiccups, dry skin and more

    03:54

TODAY

Start TODAY member on trading wine for walking

06:46

Pamela Wampler was battling alcoholism when she discovered the Start TODAY walking group and decided to join, replacing her evening drinking time with walks with her husband. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren shares her story.April 3, 2023

  • Justine Bateman on her inspiration to advocate for body positivity

    05:08

  • Tone up for spring with these resistance band workouts

    04:48
  • Now Playing

    Start TODAY member on trading wine for walking

    06:46
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the young athletes gaining confidence through running

    04:43

  • Canada moves to ban Americans from buying Ozempic there

    03:05

  • Gut check: How to keep your digestive system healthy

    04:40

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All