Starbucks makes moves to phase out disposable cups
00:25
Share this -
copied
Starbucks is planning to dispose of its iconic paper and plastic cups for good by the end of next year. Customers will be able to use their own personal reusable cups on every order in the U.S. and Canada, and is also considering a borrow-a-cup program where customers would pay a deposit for a designated reusable cup that they take with them and later return.March 16, 2022
Smithsonian zoo celebrates 50 years of its giant panda program
04:17
How the Red Cross is providing critical assistance in Lviv, Ukraine
02:28
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation
00:29
Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent
02:27
Spring breakers flock to tropical hotspots amid skyrocketing prices
02:36
Now Playing
Starbucks makes moves to phase out disposable cups