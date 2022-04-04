Leonard Nimoy’s 'Spock' ears donated to the Smithsonian Museum
Leonard Nimoy’s famous pair of Vulcan ears have been donated to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum by the Nimoy family. The prosthetics will join an 11-foot model of the U.S.S. Enterprise, as well as other iconic artifacfts from the entertainment industry.April 4, 2022
