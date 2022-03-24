High-waisted shorts, puff sleeves: Styles to rock this spring
One of the biggest names in fashion, Jenna Lyons, joins Hoda and Jenna with three style staples to show off this spring. The spring forward fashion pieces include high-waisted shorts, a white puff sleeve midi dress and high-waisted pants paired with a balloon-sleeved bomber.March 24, 2022
