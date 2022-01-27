Stanley Tucci: Why food is the first and last thing I think about each day
Actor Stanley Tucci sits down with the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his new show “La Fortuna,” in which he plays an adventurer who travels the world in search of deep sea treasures. Tucci also opens up about his food journey, saying he’s happy to be healthy after successfully being treated for cancer last year. “When you’re forced to go without something that you love, you appreciate it much more when you’re able to have it back,” he says. Jan. 27, 2022
