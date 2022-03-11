Stanley Tucci reacts to being a ‘sex symbol’: ‘I don’t get it’
An SNL sketch from a few years ago celebrated actor Stanley Tucci, and in a recent interview with People magazine he was asked about how he felt about being a “sex symbol.” Tucci commented, “It’s wonderful…I don’t get it, but I’m very glad!”March 11, 2022
