A board-certified derm shares her winter skin care picks — starting at $7

Stadiums turn to AI-powered weapon scanners to keep people safe

03:06

Major stadiums around the world are employing high tech, artificial intelligence-powered weapons scanners at security checkpoints to speed up the screening process and keep patrons safe. NBC’s Jacob Ward reports for TODAY.Jan. 19, 2024

