Stadiums turn to AI-powered weapon scanners to keep people safe
03:06
Major stadiums around the world are employing high tech, artificial intelligence-powered weapons scanners at security checkpoints to speed up the screening process and keep patrons safe. NBC’s Jacob Ward reports for TODAY.Jan. 19, 2024
