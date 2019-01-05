St. Louis Zoo using new tech to help elephants lose weight

St. Louis Zoo using new tech to help elephants lose weight01:50
An unlikely group is joining the weight-loss movement this new year: elephants! NBC’s Ron Mott travels to the St. Louis Zoo, where new technology is helping the animals shed pounds.
St. Louis Zoo using new tech to help elephants lose weight01:50
Meet Finn, the racing greyhound who is now a therapy dog00:52
Internet can’t stop watching this squirrel enjoying an egg roll01:07
Watch a herd of goats gallop alongside jogger00:43
California cracks down on breeding mills in new law00:31
Healthy dog treats you can make at home04:55