Ukrainian children battling cancer receive treatment at St. Jude’s
02:30
Share this -
copied
While the Biden administration announced it will allow at least 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to immigrate to the United States, a group of Ukrainian children battling advanced cancer have already arrived to receive treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY from Memphis, Tennessee.March 25, 2022
Kristin Crowley to make history as LA’s first female, openly gay fire chief
00:31
14-year-old dies after falling from ride at Orlando theme park
02:37
Now Playing
Ukrainian children battling cancer receive treatment at St. Jude’s
02:30
UP NEXT
Workers fork over more money for food as they face ‘lunchflation’
02:15
Pizza and dough facing a supply shortage
00:24
New Orleans school board reverses policy that bans teaching jazz