    Sri Lanka’s president flees country amid massive protests

    00:36
TODAY

Sri Lanka’s president flees country amid massive protests

00:36

Sri Lanka’s embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country hours before he was expected to resign. He’s under pressure from citizens who are angry over a devastating economic crisis that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.July 13, 2022

Sri Lankan president flees to the Maldives amid protests over economic crisis

