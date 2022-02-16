Spring training delayed amid clash between players and team owners
03:41
The start of baseball season and spring training is delayed this year due to an ongoing clash between players and team owners. The lockout, which is entering its third month, is also affecting communities across Florida and Arizona that depend on the seasonal business that comes with the teams and their diehard fans. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Feb. 16, 2022
