  • Golden moments in Beijing: Chloe Kim, Brittany Bowe and more

    03:20

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal baby’s name

    04:36

  • Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle

    03:10

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry

    05:06

  • Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada

    04:49

  • Shaun White: ‘I feel fortunate’ I got to choose when I ended my Olympic career

    03:08

  • Matthew and Kelly Stafford open up about their personal journey and Super Bowl win

    04:13
    Spring training delayed amid clash between players and team owners

    03:41
    Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game

    04:41

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling

    05:04

  • Simone Biles announces engagement to boyfriend Jonathan Owens

    01:09

  • Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship

    03:34

  • Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics

    06:07

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026

    02:06

  • Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’

    05:36

  • How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating

    02:06

  • Novak Djokovic to skip events requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

    00:28

  • Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe

    03:53

  • Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue on bronze medal, former relationship

    04:19

TODAY

Spring training delayed amid clash between players and team owners

03:41

The start of baseball season and spring training is delayed this year due to an ongoing clash between players and team owners. The lockout, which is entering its third month, is also affecting communities across Florida and Arizona that depend on the seasonal business that comes with the teams and their diehard fans. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Feb. 16, 2022

