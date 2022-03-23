IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Take your workout outside with these doctor-approved tips

04:15

March and April mark the perfect time of year to exercise outdoors. Dr. Karen Sutton, an Attending Orthopedic Surgeon in sports medicine at the Hospital for Special Surgery, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with ways to help you spring into fitness safely. Her tips include prepping your body for warmer workouts, finding the right exercise and being prepared.March 23, 2022

