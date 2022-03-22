IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to find the perfect pair of jeans for your body, according to an expert

  • Now Playing

    Spring entertainment preview: ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Yellowstone’ and more

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Camila Alves McConaughey on family, food and her new book

    05:14

  • Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change baby Wolf’s name

    05:38

  • John Cho on ‘Troublemaker,’ new ‘Star Trek’ and turning 50

    04:24

  • Camila Alves McConaughey on new book challenging picky eaters

    04:56

  • Sandra Bullock reveals which role she regrets the most

    01:46

  • Tom Hanks photobombs bride during pre-wedding photo shoot

    00:31

  • Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jerrod Carmichael to host ‘SNL’

    00:29

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    00:35

  • Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon team up for new movie

    00:45

  • Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

    03:54

  • Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges

    08:32

  • Eva Longoria talks new 'Connections' podcast, parenting and more

    08:47

  • Justin Sylvester explains why Rachel Zegler wasn’t invited to the Oscars

    04:57

  • Leah Remini calls out J. Lo’s pool fashion: ‘Can you be ugly once?'

    01:57

  • Nyle DiMarco on Oscar nomination, deaf representation in Hollywood

    04:57

  • Designer Paul Tazewell opens up about historic Oscar nomination

    04:40

  • Inspiring nonprofit gets an upgrade with help from George Oliphant

    05:37

  • Jill Martin’s father gets ordained so he can officiate her wedding

    00:46

  • Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb grace cover of Good Housekeeping

    00:59

TODAY

Spring entertainment preview: ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Yellowstone’ and more

04:18

Jeremy Parsons, senior correspondent of “People (The TV Show),” joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with a rundown of what you need to watch this spring. From the second season of ‘Bridgerton,’ to ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,’ there’s plenty to queue up this season.March 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Spring entertainment preview: ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Yellowstone’ and more

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Camila Alves McConaughey on family, food and her new book

    05:14

  • Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change baby Wolf’s name

    05:38

  • John Cho on ‘Troublemaker,’ new ‘Star Trek’ and turning 50

    04:24

  • Camila Alves McConaughey on new book challenging picky eaters

    04:56

  • Sandra Bullock reveals which role she regrets the most

    01:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All