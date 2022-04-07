IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: Our ultimate cleaning guide for your home, wardrobe and more 

TODAY

Spring cleaning must-haves: The Pink Stuff, bed sheet detangler, more

04:02

Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with spring cleaning essentials featuring best-selling products, organizational hacks and styles. The products include The Pink Stuff Scrubber Kit, Wad-Free’s Bed Sheet Detangler, Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Treater and stylish maxi skirts and sandals.April 7, 2022

