Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money02:16
UP NEXT
Hoda Kotb surprises deserving students with scholarships!04:11
Q&A TODAY: How did Dylan Dreyer’s parents come up with her name?04:16
This is what happens when school picture day lands on St. Patrick’s Day02:50
Michelle Buteau talks new movie ‘Moonshot,’ motherhood06:12
Watch sweet reunion between a girl and her friend who works at a grocery store04:08
Chloë Sevigny on new series ‘The Girl From Plainville,’ motherhood05:11
2 moms turn breastfeeding struggles into booming baby formula business04:13
Cat and Nat talk ‘Mom Secrets’ book, share real parenting confessions05:03
Meet the mother and son duo who are both nominated for a Grammy this year05:32
Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times06:58
NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson’s great-granddaughter shares inspiring legacy05:23
Judy Garland’s granddaughter thanks her for teaching a sense of humor04:47
Watch toddler cousins adorably reunite after 10 days apart00:39
Spring Cha-Ching: Fan plays trivia game to win money03:04
Omar Epps talks thriller ‘The Devil You Know,’ working with family04:39
Dylan Dreyer and son Calvin make oatmeal – with a fruity twist!04:08
US Capitol reopens to public tours for first time in 2 years02:23
Bella the dog celebrates sweet 16 with treats and a Sunday Mug!01:10
Savannah Guthrie learns to make a Mediterranean-inspired feast | Starting from Scratch24:58
Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money02:16
Michelle Sufka from Plymouth, Minnesota, joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to play Spring Cha-Ching. She answers all the trivia questions correctly, earning $500!April 4, 2022
Now Playing
Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money02:16
UP NEXT
Hoda Kotb surprises deserving students with scholarships!04:11
Q&A TODAY: How did Dylan Dreyer’s parents come up with her name?04:16
This is what happens when school picture day lands on St. Patrick’s Day02:50
Michelle Buteau talks new movie ‘Moonshot,’ motherhood06:12
Watch sweet reunion between a girl and her friend who works at a grocery store04:08