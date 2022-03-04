Spring break destinations prepare for record-breaking crowds
Travel bookings have hit levels not seen in years for this year’s spring break, with the soaring demand causing surging prices for airfare and hotel rates. Some of the country’s most popular destinations, like Miami Beach, will restrict alcohol sales to avoid disruptions from crowds. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.March 4, 2022
How to get a last-minute deal on spring break destinations
