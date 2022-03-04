Spring break destinations prepare for record-breaking crowds

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

Travel bookings have hit levels not seen in years for this year’s spring break, with the soaring demand causing surging prices for airfare and hotel rates. Some of the country’s most popular destinations, like Miami Beach, will restrict alcohol sales to avoid disruptions from crowds. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.March 4, 2022

