Alicia Keys talks Broadway show inspired by her life and career
07:47
How the O.J. Simpson case captivated Americans
03:55
Trina Robbins, comic book creator and historian, dies at 85
01:53
Science class of ’78 reunites for solar eclipse in Sunday Mug Shot
01:49
How will voters react to Trump’s criminal hush money trial?
02:02
Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania ahead of hush money trial
01:46
Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?
02:11
Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran
01:39
Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies
02:07
Larry David talks Richard Lewis, ‘Curb’ finale and start in comedy
07:36
Larry David returns to NYC neighborhood that inspired ‘Seinfeld’
04:16
Porch pirate caught on camera disguised in garbage bag
03:02
Solar eclipse 2024: When and where to watch the phenomenon
04:43
Mom and daughters catch Maui sunrise in Sunday Mug Shot
01:33
Lou Conter, last survivor from USS Arizona, dies at 102
02:12
Powerball ticket worth $1.3 billion sold in Oregon
00:34
Trump campaign announces record $50.5 million donation haul
01:36
Iran promises to retaliate for Israeli attack on consulate in Syria
02:46
Israeli military withdraws troops from southern Gaza
02:24
Carol Burnett talks ‘Palm Royale,’ and her groundbreaking career
08:06
Sports league scandals highlight risks of gambling
04:50
Copied
Copied
After the NBA banned Toronto Raptors reserve player Jontay Porter after a sports gambling probe, the leagues that have been doing business with betting sites are scrambling to protect the integrity of their games. NBC’s Adrienne Broaddus reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.April 21, 2024
UP NEXT
Alicia Keys talks Broadway show inspired by her life and career
07:47
How the O.J. Simpson case captivated Americans
03:55
Trina Robbins, comic book creator and historian, dies at 85
01:53
Science class of ’78 reunites for solar eclipse in Sunday Mug Shot
01:49
How will voters react to Trump’s criminal hush money trial?
02:02
Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania ahead of hush money trial
01:46
Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?
02:11
Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran
01:39
Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies
02:07
Larry David talks Richard Lewis, ‘Curb’ finale and start in comedy
07:36
Larry David returns to NYC neighborhood that inspired ‘Seinfeld’
04:16
Porch pirate caught on camera disguised in garbage bag
03:02
Solar eclipse 2024: When and where to watch the phenomenon
04:43
Mom and daughters catch Maui sunrise in Sunday Mug Shot
01:33
Lou Conter, last survivor from USS Arizona, dies at 102
02:12
Powerball ticket worth $1.3 billion sold in Oregon
00:34
Trump campaign announces record $50.5 million donation haul
01:36
Iran promises to retaliate for Israeli attack on consulate in Syria
02:46
Israeli military withdraws troops from southern Gaza
02:24
Carol Burnett talks ‘Palm Royale,’ and her groundbreaking career