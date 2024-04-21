IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Target’s version of 'The Tortured Poets Department' contains two special poems: Read and shop them here

Sports league scandals highlight risks of gambling
April 21, 202404:50
  • UP NEXT

    Alicia Keys talks Broadway show inspired by her life and career

    07:47

  • How the O.J. Simpson case captivated Americans

    03:55

  • Trina Robbins, comic book creator and historian, dies at 85

    01:53

  • Science class of ’78 reunites for solar eclipse in Sunday Mug Shot

    01:49

  • How will voters react to Trump’s criminal hush money trial?

    02:02

  • Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania ahead of hush money trial

    01:46

  • Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?

    02:11

  • Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran

    01:39

  • Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies

    02:07

  • Larry David talks Richard Lewis, ‘Curb’ finale and start in comedy

    07:36

  • Larry David returns to NYC neighborhood that inspired ‘Seinfeld’

    04:16

  • Porch pirate caught on camera disguised in garbage bag

    03:02

  • Solar eclipse 2024: When and where to watch the phenomenon

    04:43

  • Mom and daughters catch Maui sunrise in Sunday Mug Shot

    01:33

  • Lou Conter, last survivor from USS Arizona, dies at 102

    02:12

  • Powerball ticket worth $1.3 billion sold in Oregon

    00:34

  • Trump campaign announces record $50.5 million donation haul

    01:36

  • Iran promises to retaliate for Israeli attack on consulate in Syria

    02:46

  • Israeli military withdraws troops from southern Gaza

    02:24

  • Carol Burnett talks ‘Palm Royale,’ and her groundbreaking career

    08:06

Sports league scandals highlight risks of gambling

04:50

After the NBA banned Toronto Raptors reserve player Jontay Porter after a sports gambling probe, the leagues that have been doing business with betting sites are scrambling to protect the integrity of their games. NBC’s Adrienne Broaddus reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.April 21, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Alicia Keys talks Broadway show inspired by her life and career

    07:47

  • How the O.J. Simpson case captivated Americans

    03:55

  • Trina Robbins, comic book creator and historian, dies at 85

    01:53

  • Science class of ’78 reunites for solar eclipse in Sunday Mug Shot

    01:49

  • How will voters react to Trump’s criminal hush money trial?

    02:02

  • Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania ahead of hush money trial

    01:46

  • Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?

    02:11

  • Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran

    01:39

  • Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies

    02:07

  • Larry David talks Richard Lewis, ‘Curb’ finale and start in comedy

    07:36

  • Larry David returns to NYC neighborhood that inspired ‘Seinfeld’

    04:16

  • Porch pirate caught on camera disguised in garbage bag

    03:02

  • Solar eclipse 2024: When and where to watch the phenomenon

    04:43

  • Mom and daughters catch Maui sunrise in Sunday Mug Shot

    01:33

  • Lou Conter, last survivor from USS Arizona, dies at 102

    02:12

  • Powerball ticket worth $1.3 billion sold in Oregon

    00:34

  • Trump campaign announces record $50.5 million donation haul

    01:36

  • Iran promises to retaliate for Israeli attack on consulate in Syria

    02:46

  • Israeli military withdraws troops from southern Gaza

    02:24

  • Carol Burnett talks ‘Palm Royale,’ and her groundbreaking career

    08:06

Kevin Bacon shares reality check from student at ‘Footloose’ school

US airman marks last day in Kuwait with Sunday Mug Shot

Caitlin Clark to reportedly sign 8-figure deal with Nike

Carl Erskine, legendary Dodgers pitcher, dies at 97

NASA graduates new astronauts for Orion capsule mission

Hannah Waddingham on ‘The Fall Guy’ and impact of ‘Ted Lasso’

Sports league scandals highlight risks of gambling

What to expect as Trump’s historic criminal hush money trial begins

House passes bill that could ban TikTok in the US

Will US aid be enough to help Ukraine win Russia’s war?

'George to the Rescue' renovates jazz lover's 1800s home

Boost your mood and ease stress with these superfood picks

Shop these affordable sneakers for spring that go with any outfit

How to safely store medicine — and when you should throw it away

Psychiatrist shares tips for reducing stress: 'Feelings aren't facts'

Browse Shop TODAY’s Travel Gear Award winners — under $50!

'The Sympathizer' stars on 'different perspective' of Vietnam War

Missing nature, man creates company to connect people outdoors

How to make sure you're taking common medications correctly

4 sweet, sour and sparkling cocktail recipes to celebrate spring

Jenna Bush Hager reveals her daughter Mila calls her ‘Jenner’

Weekend watchlist: ‘Abigail,’ ‘Our Living World’ and more

Michelle Collins talks comedy tour, singing 'Les Mis' parodies

Bobbie's Bests: How to find and apply the right foundation for you

Orlando Bloom urges Hoda Kotb to skydive for her birthday: 'Do it'

Two weddings on the same day: How to decide which one to go to

Shop these beauty brands to re-create your favorite celebrity looks

Jurnee Smollett talks narrative behind the film ‘We Grown Now’

Try Mario Carbone's tasty Italian recipe for pork chops with peppers

Tony Danza on teaching acting to kids, 'Who’s The Boss' reboot

Bobbie's Bests: How to find and apply the right foundation for you

Shop these affordable sneakers for spring that go with any outfit

Browse Shop TODAY’s Travel Gear Award winners — under $50!

Save up to 50% on Shop TODAY’s 2024 Travel Gear Award winners

Gwyneth Paltrow on parenting, wellness routine, perfect date night

Shop stylish pajamas you can wear anywhere — even to work!

Mother’s Day gifts up to 85% off: Handbags, candles, jewelry, more

NBC Select Wellness Awards: Shop winning gadgets and products

Shop these flattering one-piece swimsuits for every body type

Real Simple's 2024 Smart Beauty Awards: Shop the winners!

Boost your mood and ease stress with these superfood picks

Try this brisket with veggies and horseradish for Passover

Try Mario Carbone's tasty Italian recipe for pork chops with peppers

Mario Carbone shares recipe to make chicken parmesan at home

Passover recipes: Chuck eye roast, dark chocolate matzo toffee

4 sweet, sour and sparkling cocktail recipes to celebrate spring

Chef Eric Ripert shares French treats to celebrate Paris Olympics

Celebrate Taco Tuesday with Carissa Stanton’s carnitas taco recipe

New Orleans bartender makes a Hoda & Jenna specialty cocktail

Hoda & Jenna taste cultural food fusions during New Orleans visit