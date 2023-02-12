IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Beachwaver viral hair tool for only $47, cashmere accessories, more for up to 75% off

  • Pest control finds woodpecker’s 700 lb acorn stash inside home

    00:42

  • Audiobook pioneer, Marianne Mantell, dies at 93

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    Sports betting reaches new heights ahead Super Bowl LVII

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    Chiefs and Eagles facing off in historic Super Bowl matchup

    02:19

  • Brittney Griner makes 2nd public appearance since prisoner swap

    00:20

  • Survivors rescued from Turkey-Syria earthquake rubble

    00:29

  • White House faces pressure after China balloon controversy

    01:56

  • How does US military assess unidentified flying objects as threats?

    02:12

  • US fighter jet shoots down mystery flying object over Canada

    01:51

  • A banker-turned-painter's art takes center stage at Super Bowl

    04:17

  • Dating during inflation: How to keep romance alive on a budget

    05:41

  • Netflix takes next step in password sharing crackdown

    02:40

  • Donna Kelce shows off 'split' Super Bowl jacket for big game

    05:55

  • Alec Baldwin sued by Halyna Hutchins’ family in Ukraine

    02:25

  • Astonishing rescues continue in Turkey and Syria

    02:57

  • Turkey-Syria earthquake: A look at the youngest survivors

    02:15

  • What’s the most stressful time of the day?

    02:34

  • Alex Murdaugh trial temporarily disrupted by bomb threat

    02:27

  • Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling ‘lightheaded’

    00:23

  • American on rescue team details devastation in Turkey, Syria

    02:04

TODAY

Sports betting reaches new heights ahead Super Bowl LVII

04:43

For generations, sports leagues viewed gambling as a threat to the integrity of professional games but now sports betting is more popular than ever due to a widespread shift in legalization. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Feb. 12, 2023

  • Pest control finds woodpecker’s 700 lb acorn stash inside home

    00:42

  • Audiobook pioneer, Marianne Mantell, dies at 93

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    Sports betting reaches new heights ahead Super Bowl LVII

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    Chiefs and Eagles facing off in historic Super Bowl matchup

    02:19

  • Brittney Griner makes 2nd public appearance since prisoner swap

    00:20

  • Survivors rescued from Turkey-Syria earthquake rubble

    00:29

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All