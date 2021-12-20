Spiritual leaders share their messages of hope for the holidays
Rev. Eva Suarez, associate rector at St. James’ Church in New York, and Rabbi Melissa Buyer-Witman of Temple Israel in New York join the 3rd Hour of TODAY with spiritual messages for the holiday season. “Hope is our biggest grounding aspect right now,” Rabbi Buyer-Witman says.Dec. 20, 2021
