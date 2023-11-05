IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spinal surgeon finds new purpose after bicycle accident

03:29

Dr. Rex Marco, a prominent spine surgeon at UTHealth Houston, found a new purpose in his profession when a serious bicycle accident turned him into a patient. Now at TIRR Memorial Hermann for rehab, Dr. Marco's life-changing injury has given him a new perspective on the importance of hope. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Nov. 5, 2023

