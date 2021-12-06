Spider-Man portrayer Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in biopic
00:30
Share this -
copied
Over the weekend, Tom Holland, star of a series of Spider-Man movies, confirmed that he’s been tapped to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. Holland, who is trained in ballet, previous starred in a London production of “Billy Elliot.”Dec. 6, 2021
Are catsuits the purr-fect outfit? Jenna and Michelle Buteau say yes!
02:22
Cheryl Hines talks about ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and more
04:29
Michael Buble and Cheryl Hines guess Christmas carols in ‘Other Words’ game
06:25
Should women date shorter guys, like Zendaya dates Tom Holland?
01:22
Samantha Bee talks about 200th episode of ‘Full Frontal’ (and a new tattoo)
04:37
Christmas lights at California’s Decanso Gardens bring holiday cheer