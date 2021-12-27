Spider-Man draws moviegoers back to theaters, but will it last?
Fueled in part by a blowout holiday weekend for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” movie theaters are welcoming more Americans back to the big screen. But will it last? NBC News Now anchor Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Dec. 27, 2021
