Spice up your chicken soup recipe with this new ramen mashup
Food Network’s Geoffrey Zakarian joins Hoda and Jenna with his spin on a classic cup of chicken noodle. The chef makes a ramen mashup that’s sure to hit the spot on any cold night.Jan. 18, 2022
Spice up your chicken soup recipe with this new ramen mashup
