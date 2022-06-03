IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Spelling bee champion Harini Logan talks tiebreaker, Wordle, more

04:14

Fourteen-year-old Harini Logan joins TODAY following her win at the Scripps National Spelling Bee after a historic tiebreaker. She shares what she plans to do with the $50,000 prize and reveals playing Wordle is an “acquired skill” for her.June 3, 2022

Scripps National Spelling Bee: lightning round spells victory for Texas eighth-grader Harini Logan

