Speed skater Erin Jackson on historic gold medal, if she'll compete in 2026
04:38
Share this -
copied
Team USA speed skater Erin Jackson sits down with TODAY’s Craig Melvin to talk about her history-making finish in the speed skating 500-meter final at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 29-year-old ended a drought of U.S. medals in the event, and was also the first Black woman to ever win a medal in the sport. “Maybe a young Black girl saw my race and she was like, ‘Maybe I should try this,’” she says.Feb. 14, 2022
Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe
03:53
Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue on bronze medal, former relationship
04:19
Now Playing
Speed skater Erin Jackson on historic gold medal, if she'll compete in 2026
04:38
UP NEXT
Olympic Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates share their love story
03:45
Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor talk winning gold and silver in monobob