Speed skater Erin Jackson on historic gold medal, if she'll compete in 2026

Team USA speed skater Erin Jackson sits down with TODAY’s Craig Melvin to talk about her history-making finish in the speed skating 500-meter final at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 29-year-old ended a drought of U.S. medals in the event, and was also the first Black woman to ever win a medal in the sport. “Maybe a young Black girl saw my race and she was like, ‘Maybe I should try this,’” she says.Feb. 14, 2022