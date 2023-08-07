Special counsel files motion to limit rhetoric from Trump
01:18
UP NEXT
Two firefighter helicopters collide over California, killing three
00:39
Torrential rain, large hail move east after wild weekend weather
03:10
‘Wizard of Oz’ munchkin actor Betty Ann Bruno dies at 91
02:09
How 1 man is making waves to rid plastics from the oceans
03:01
Top GOP candidates take aim at Trump
02:20
Trump’s legal team faces deadline to respond to protective order
01:44
NYC teen charged with hate crime in killing of gay man
00:27
Ukraine says Russia bombed blood transfusion center
00:16
Simone Biles returns to competition for 1st time since Tokyo Olympics
02:05
Watch Al Roker train with the US Coast Guard
04:49
Expelled Tennessee House members reclaim seats
00:29
DNA swab requested from Gilgo Beach murders suspect
00:30
Simone Biles returns to competition. Does she have eyes on Paris?
05:32
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1.25 billion
00:31
Details of Bryan Kohberger's alleged alibi revealed for first time
02:04
Image released of close call between JetBlue plane and private jet
00:45
Special counsel files motion to limit rhetoric from Trump
01:18
Copied
Donald Trump’s legal team has until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to a protective order requested from the prosecution, who say they worry about the former president improperly sharing evidence and having a “chilling effect on witnesses.” NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY.Aug. 7, 2023
USA knocked out of Women’s World Cup by less than an inch