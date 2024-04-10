IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House Republicans delay sending Mayorkas impeachment articles
House Republicans delay sending Mayorkas impeachment articles

House Speaker Mike Johnson will delay sending the articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate. This is in response to a request from Senate Republicans so they have more time to make the public case for a full impeachment trial.April 10, 2024

