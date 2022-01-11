Space heater safety: Tips to protect your family if a fire breaks out
04:21
A massive apartment fire in the Bronx, reportedly started by a faulty electrical space heater, is renewing safety concerns this winter. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen shares proper ways to use a space heater and tips that could save your family if a fire breaks out.Jan. 11, 2022
Space heater safety: Tips to protect your family if a fire breaks out
