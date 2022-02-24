‘Batter up’ with this recipe for fried fish and grits

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chef Kevin Mitchell joins TODAY with a recipe for the Southern staple of fried fish and grits. He goes step-by-step on how to prepare the fish batter, tips for frying up a crispy golden texture and how to make creamy grits and tomato gravy.
Feb. 24, 2022
