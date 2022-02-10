Winter warm up: Heat advisory issued in Southern California
Residents from the West coast all the way through the Plains are warmer-than-normal temperatures. For the first time in since 2005, there has been a heat advisory posted in the U.S. during winter. TODAY’s Al Roker has your weather report.Feb. 10, 2022
