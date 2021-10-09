Southern California oil pipeline likely damaged a year before spill, investigators say
Investigators say the ruptured underwater oil pipeline in Southern California may have been damaged by a ship’s anchor as far back as a year ago. The damaged pipeline has led thousands of gallons of oil to spill into the sea so far. Crews continue with cleanup efforts this weekend and are monitoring the oil spill’s impact on wildlife. NBC's Guad Venegas reports for Weekend TODAY.Oct. 9, 2021