Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled sex abuse claims, report says

A new investigative report alleges leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention mishandled sexual abuse allegations for almost two decades. The investigation found survivors repeatedly shared allegations with the executive committee only to be ignored or met with resistance.May 23, 2022

