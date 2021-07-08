Sophia Bush talks about her new movie ‘False Positive’

Known for such series as “One Tree Hill” and “Chicago P.D.,” actress Sophia Bush joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her new film “False Positive,” a thriller about infertility. She says the film looks “at what it’s like for a woman to lose her agency” through the lens of psychological horror. She also talks about her recent testimony before Congress about vaccinating young people and her podcast, and gets some surprise birthday greetings from friends via video.